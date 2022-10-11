<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q/"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1120px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="eaeetTrVFGzbHjAjvHwgdC" name="1665408425.jpg" alt="Apple AirPods 2" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/eaeetTrVFGzbHjAjvHwgdC.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1120" height="630" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Apple)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p><strong>AirPods 2: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q/"><del>$159</del> <strong>$89 at Amazon</strong></a></p><p>And we're off! Gerald Lynch, Editor in Chief of iMore, sitting in front of his banker's lamp with calculator in hand, digging for the best offers from the Prime Early Access deals sale.</p><p>A nice start for audio fans up first. Want to get your hands on (or ears... <em>with?) </em>&nbsp;a pair of AirPods 2? You can make <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q/" target="_blank"><strong>gigantic 43% saving</strong></a> off the usual RRP on Apple's in-ear wireless earphones, with the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q/" target="_blank"><strong>AirPods 2 down to just $89.99</strong></a> &ndash; a huge chunk off the usual $159 asking price.</p>