Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Arts, combat roles, and classes

Each of the main characters and heroes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 starts with a specific class and can use special moves called Arts in battle. Each class has different strengths and weaknesses and should be used strategically with other classes for the best results. Thankfully, characters can also level up or change classes during the course of the game to make your team even stronger.



Get ready to learn what exactly an Art is and which ones are available in the game. Additionally, we'll take a look at all classes to explain what their skill set is.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: All Arts and their categories

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, characters attack enemies automatically when in range. But if a special gauge is built up, players can press a button to make their characters use Arts. Arts are move sets each character has that can be used to attack enemies or to support allies. For instance, some Arts can deal high damage to enemies while others might increase teammates' stats. There are five different categories for Arts:

Combat Arts: Moves that focus on offensive power and attacks.

Talent Arts: Powerful moves that require you to fill up a gauge before they can be used.

Master Arts: Powerful moves that are only unlocked after you've maxed out a character's stats.

Fusion Arts: Stacks the effects of two Arts together.

Ouroboros Arts: Arts that become available when two characters Interlink to form an Ouroboros. These arts are very powerful.

You can even chain attacks together for some awesome combos. It's sure to provide something interesting to watch if you're streaming gameplay using one of the best capture cards.

All Combat Arts

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

Combat Arts focus on powerful offensive attacks. They might help increase your stats or help you topple enemies. These are all of the confirmed Combat Arts we know of so far listed in alphabetical order.

Air Fang Air Slash Big Impact Bull Rush Butterfly Blade Crash Out Edge Thrust Ether Cannon Falcon Swoop Giant Swing Ground Beat Group Heal Hammerhead Hazy Figure Imperial Sword Myopic Screen Overfall Power Ring Shadow Eye Shield Bash Stormy Skies Sword Strike Uppercut Slash Variable Turret Wide Slash

All Talent Arts

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

Here are all of the Talent Arts we know of so far. They are listed in alphabetical order.

Deflector Field

Gemini Strike

Hammer Revolution

Healing Ring

Infinity Blade

Mad Taunt

Mega Spinning Edge

Overclock Buster

Pressure Drop

Sacred Cannon

Tidal Wave

Winning Rush

All Master Arts

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

Master Arts are powerful skills that only unlock if a character maxes out a class. All Master Arts we know of so far are listed below in alphabetical order.

Advanced Cooldown

Dark Banner

Deflector Field

Giant Swing

Ground Beat

Glow Ring

Hidden Thorn

Maximum Voltage

Mighty Beat

Multi Blast

Noble Taunt

Overclock Buster

Overfall

Shadow Eye

Shield Bash

Technical Heal

Way Home

Wide Slash

All Fusion Arts

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

This is when you combine two of a character's Arts together to stack their effects on top of each other. The gauges for both attacks must be full in order to do a Fusion Art. These are all of the confirmed Fusion Arts so far.

Dark Banner & Crash Out

Dark Banner & Ground Beat

Giant Swing & Air Slash

Giant Swing & Ground Beat

Giant Swing & Uppercut Slash

Glow Ring & Crash Out

Mighty Beat & Air Slash

Overfall & Group Heal

Overfall & Uppercut Slash

Way Home & Bull Rush

Wide Slash & Sword Strike

All Ouroboros Arts

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

An Ouroboros is created when two characters fuse together into one being. They offer more powerful attacks and skills than any character on its own. These are all of the Ouroboros Arts that we know of so far.

Bounding End

Burning Rain

Dino Upper

Dragon Tail

Earth Crusher

Ether Collider

Fleeting Form

Hammer Revolution

Lightning Arrow

Mega Spinning Edge

Mortal Bullet

Phantom Slash

Raptor Raid

Ray of Punishment

Sacred Cannon

Sudden Impact

Typhoon Field

Unison Strike

Winning Rush

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: All Combat Roles

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are three Combat Roles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and each character will play differently depending on which role they are in.

Attacker: Inflicts high damage but can easily be targeted by enemies. They need support from Defenders and Healers.

Defender: Focuses on evading and guarding allies. Can take plenty of hits so they're good for distracting the enemy from Attackers and Healers.

Healer: Provide ally buffs, replenish health, and revive fallen teammates from afar. Have them support your Attackers and Defenders in battle.

Various classes are contained in each Combat Role. Read on to learn about classes.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 classes: What they are, ranking up, and changing

(Image credit: Monolith Soft)

While each class has strengths and weaknesses, they all have a role to play. Each Combat Role is needed in battle to assist your teammates. You can make these classes more powerful or can change a character to a new class if you desire.

Ranking up a character's class

Your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters and heroes will become more powerful as you continue to use them in battle. This is important as it allows them to unlock additional Arts and even Master Skills.

Changing classes

To change a character's class, open the Class Selection Menu and switch to the class you want to use. This can be done at just about any time as long as the class has been unlocked. Note that when a character changes classes their stats and Arts change as well.

Unlocking Hero classes

Heroes work a little differently from main characters. If you want to unlock their class, you must undertake and complete a Hero's specific hero quest.

Attacker Class Classes Description Swordfighter A well-balanced Attacker who fights with a sword. Noah's starting class. Ogre Crush enemy defenses with massive power. Sena's starting class. Incursor Unleash more critical hits to damage enemies more. Alexandria's starting class. Full Metal Jaguar Attacks foes in a wide area with twin guns and drones, the shots growing deadlier with each hit. Stalker An Attacker who excels at sniping foes with arrows and hunting them from the safety of stealth. Yumsmith Protean Attacker class that exploits enemy weak points and uses debuffs to alter the tide of battle.

Defender Class Classes Description Zephr Evades attacks effectively and unleashes powerful counters. Mio's starting class. Heavy Guard Wields massive weapons to defend allies and draw enemy Aggro. Lanz's starting class. Lone Exile An aggressive Defender whose swift, deadly slash strikes draw foes in, only to mow them down. Guardian Commander Boosts abilities of allies. Zeon's starting class.

Healer Class Classes Description Medic Gunner Restores ally health and strengthens stats from a safe distance. Eunie's starting class. Tactician Disrupts enemies and supports allies. Taion's starting class. War Medic Heal party members and support them with stat increases. Valdi's starting class. Signifer A Healer who attacks enemies and assists allies in battle.

The art of being classy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers a complex combat system that's easy to use but takes skill to master. Make sure to take advantage of your characters' classes and Arts so they work more efficiently on the battlefield. You can always change a character's class, but remember that variety will also help you win.