Apple VR headset to enter mass production early next year, will offer 'extended reality'
Apple VR is almost here.
A new report claims Apple's new AR/VR headset has its exlusive manufacturing partner locked-in, with production to begin in Q1 of 2023.
Digitimes reports today that Apple's "extended reality" (XR) headset "will be exclusively assembled by Pegatron" and that production could begin as early as January.
It is widely touted that Apple will unveil a new mixed reality headset offering both AR and VR experiences next year.
Apple VR
We've heard plenty about a potential Apple VR headset, with rumors indicating it could be a lightweight, premium headset made from lightweight materials including aluminum, fabric, and glass. It will also reportedly have iris scanning technology for biometric security and payments.
Other reported features include 14 cameras to track movements including two for your legs (take that Meta). Patents point to the possibility of hand controls.
According to The Information, Apple VR could cost as much as $3000, and feature not one but two 8K displays.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
