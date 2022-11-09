Apple VR headset to enter mass production early next year, will offer 'extended reality'

A new report claims Apple's new AR/VR headset has its exlusive manufacturing partner locked-in, with production to begin in Q1 of 2023.

Digitimes reports today that Apple's "extended reality" (XR) headset "will be exclusively assembled by Pegatron" and that production could begin as early as January.

It is widely touted that Apple will unveil a new mixed reality headset offering both AR and VR experiences next year.

Apple VR

We've heard plenty about a potential Apple VR headset, with rumors indicating it could be a lightweight, premium headset made from lightweight materials including aluminum, fabric, and glass. It will also reportedly have iris scanning technology for biometric security and payments.

Other reported features include 14 cameras to track movements including two for your legs (take that Meta). Patents point to the possibility of hand controls.

According to The Information, Apple VR could cost as much as $3000, and feature not one but two 8K displays.