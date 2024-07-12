Buying an Apple Vision Pro this week? Here's everything you need to know for the international roll-out
The Apple Vision Pro is going global.
Apple Vision Pro rolled out to the U.S. at the start of 2024, while the rest of the world patiently waited for its turn. Now, Apple Vision Pro is going global. But where exactly is Apple Vision Pro now available? How can you buy one and how much does it cost?
We're here to guide you through everything you need to know about the global rollout of Apple Vision Pro, with plenty of tips and tricks in tow from our experts.
Apple's spatial computing headset offers revolutionary apps, hand and eye controls, premium materials, and advanced hardware. It's all powered by visionOS (soon to be visionOS 2), and comes replete with support for accessories including the Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and soon the Magic mouse. Here's everything you need to know about buying one abroad.
Where is Apple Vision Pro available?
As of July 12, you can now buy Apple Vision Pro in 10 countries:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Australia
- France
- Germany
- UK
- China
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- Singapore
How to buy Apple Vision Pro?
To buy an Apple Vision Pro in the U.S. or any other country, you can go to the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, or an Apple Store near you. We'd recommend going online, as you can start some of the process for getting the right fitment for your headset without leaving the house. That's also the only way to get the right ZEISS Optical Inserts if you require either reader or prescription eyeglasses.
Apple Vision Pro Accessories
You can score an Apple Vision Pro travel case from Apple, as well as peripherals like the Magic Keyboard. But you might also want to consider looking at Amazon, where we've found some great third-party accessories.
Apple Vision Pro games
Apple Vision Pro is for play as well as work! Here are all the spatial games you can play on Apple Vision Pro right now:
