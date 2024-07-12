Buying an Apple Vision Pro this week? Here's everything you need to know for the international roll-out

News
By
published

The Apple Vision Pro is going global.

Apple Vision Pro first impressions
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)
Jump to:

Apple Vision Pro rolled out to the U.S. at the start of 2024, while the rest of the world patiently waited for its turn. Now, Apple Vision Pro is going global. But where exactly is Apple Vision Pro now available? How can you buy one and how much does it cost? 

We're here to guide you through everything you need to know about the global rollout of Apple Vision Pro, with plenty of tips and tricks in tow from our experts. 

Apple's spatial computing headset offers revolutionary apps, hand and eye controls, premium materials, and advanced hardware. It's all powered by visionOS (soon to be visionOS 2), and comes replete with support for accessories including the Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, and soon the Magic mouse. Here's everything you need to know about buying one abroad.

Where is Apple Vision Pro available?

The inside of Apple Vision Pro, including the curtain.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Future)

As of July 12, you can now buy Apple Vision Pro in 10 countries:

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Australia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan
  • Singapore

How to buy Apple Vision Pro?

To buy an Apple Vision Pro in the U.S. or any other country, you can go to the Apple Store online, the Apple Store app, or an Apple Store near you. We'd recommend going online, as you can start some of the process for getting the right fitment for your headset without leaving the house. That's also the only way to get the right ZEISS Optical Inserts if you require either reader or prescription eyeglasses. 

Apple Vision Pro Accessories

You can score an Apple Vision Pro travel case from Apple, as well as peripherals like the Magic Keyboard. But you might also want to consider looking at Amazon, where we've found some great third-party accessories. 

Apple Vision Pro games

Apple Vision Pro Cityscapes

(Image credit: Magic Fuel Games)

Apple Vision Pro is for play as well as work! Here are all the spatial games you can play on Apple Vision Pro right now:

Apple Vision Pro tips and tricks

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9