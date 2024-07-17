Meta Quest 3 is now just $429.99 — 99-cents short of its lowest ever price (and probably the best Prime Day deal gamers will find)
There’s never been a better time to get into VR.
Want to see the best deals of the sale? Here's all our Prime Day round-ups in one place:
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day iPhone deals
- Prime Day iPad deals
- Prime Day Mac deals
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals
- Prime Day AirPods deals
- Prime Day HomeKit deals
With Apple Vision Pro stealing all the VR and AR headlines of late, Meta is on a bit of a charm offensive to, quite literally, reclaim the attention of your eyeballs. Big budget adverts, media events, high-profile gaming partnerships —Zuck’s play for the virtual reality metaverse has come out swinging in response to Apple’s high-profile headset launch.
But Meta’s biggest move might be its simplest — it has slashed the price of its latest and greatest VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. You can get it now for just $429.99 — just 99 cents off its all-time lowest price, and a massive saving over its usual $499 asking price.
Vision Pro may have the better specs, but when it comes to bang-for-buck, Meta Quest 3 is the best headset money can buy.
Meta Quest 3 128GB | $499.99 $429.99 at Amazon
The best value VR headset on the market, the Meta Quest 3 gives you access to hundreds of on-device and PC VR titles, in a lightweight form factor at a great price. Its high-resolution screen and full colour passthrough just seals the deal.
A generational leap
The Meta Quest 3 is a massive improvement over the Quest headsets that came before it —lightweight and comfy even for glasses wearers, it’s ready for those marathon VR sessions without a massive weight straining your neck. Improved set-up and mixed-reality process make it even easier to get started, resulting in a device so pick-up-and-play, even your grandma could give it a whirl without calling tech support. It’s powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset — talking double the graphical power of Quest 2, with visuals so sharp you might just mistake them for reality.
Quest 3’s app library is where it really shows off. With over 500 immersive experiences and games, including hits like Asgard’s Wrath 2, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, and the ever-addictive Beat Sabre, you'll have plenty to play with. Plus, it’s got the improved ability to wirelessly stream PC VR titles, turning your game night into a veritable smorgasbord of virtual awesomeness. It’s no slouch when it comes to productivity, either — though you’ll likely be distracted by the more playful experiences it offers, Meta Quest 3 has full-fat VR versions of Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint to get to work on.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 15 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.