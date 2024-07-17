Meta Quest 3 is now just $429.99 — 99-cents short of its lowest ever price (and probably the best Prime Day deal gamers will find)

With Apple Vision Pro stealing all the VR and AR headlines of late, Meta is on a bit of a charm offensive to, quite literally, reclaim the attention of your eyeballs. Big budget adverts, media events, high-profile gaming partnerships —Zuck’s play for the virtual reality metaverse has come out swinging in response to Apple’s high-profile headset launch.

But Meta’s biggest move might be its simplest — it has slashed the price of its latest and greatest VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. You can get it now for just $429.99 — just 99 cents off its all-time lowest price, and a massive saving over its usual $499 asking price.

Vision Pro may have the better specs, but when it comes to bang-for-buck, Meta Quest 3 is the best headset money can buy.

A generational leap

The Meta Quest 3 is a massive improvement over the Quest headsets that came before it —lightweight and comfy even for glasses wearers, it’s ready for those marathon VR sessions without a massive weight straining your neck. Improved set-up and mixed-reality process make it even easier to get started, resulting in a device so pick-up-and-play, even your grandma could give it a whirl without calling tech support. It’s powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset — talking double the graphical power of Quest 2, with visuals so sharp you might just mistake them for reality.

Quest 3’s app library is where it really shows off. With over 500 immersive experiences and games, including hits like Asgard’s Wrath 2, Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, and the ever-addictive Beat Sabre, you'll have plenty to play with. Plus, it’s got the improved ability to wirelessly stream PC VR titles, turning your game night into a veritable smorgasbord of virtual awesomeness. It’s no slouch when it comes to productivity, either — though you’ll likely be distracted by the more playful experiences it offers, Meta Quest 3 has full-fat VR versions of Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint to get to work on.