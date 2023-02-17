Apple's imminent $3,000 Reality Pro VR headset to create surge in industry demand

Despite reports this week that Apple's Reality Pro VR headset may be delayed until June and WWDC, a new report claims industry suppliers are gearing up for a surge in demand created by new products including Apple's first foray into wearable reality for your face.

A paywalled Ditigmes report today states that "optical component and module suppliers are gearing up for a surge in demand from a slew of new extended reality (XR) devices."

The report also cites industry sources reiterating that Apple will unveil its headset "later this year."

Apple VR Reality Pro launch

This fresh report lines up with recent news that Apple may have delayed its headset launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman earlier this week, Apple may launch the headset in June at WWDC rather than at an event in April, as per its most recent leaked plans. While announcing the headset at WWDC actually makes rather a lot of sense, it does mean we'll have to wait a few short weeks more to get eyes-on.

Apple's virtual reality headset will reportedly be dubbed "Reality Pro" and could feature an eye-watering price tag of up to $3,000. Reports also indicate it will have two 4K displays, one for each eye, as well as provisions for wearers of prescription glasses. Other rumored features include a lightweight design of aluminum and glass, as well as a Digital Crown, a feature currently use in AirPods Max and all of the best Apple Watch models.

This report does seem to point to a "slew" of new extended reality devices, suggesting Apple VR may not be the sole contender for your hard-earned cash when it launches later this year. The reference to "extended reality" refers to the fact Apple's VR headset is expected to offer both mixed reality and virtual reality experiences, the latter a fully immersive virtual world, the former an "augmented" reality with digital assets overlayed on the real world.