Major Apple VR leak reveals iris scanning, aluminum and glass design, prescription lens attachment

A massive new Apple VR leak says the device will feature iris scanning for biometric payments and log-ins, as well as a premium lightweight design of glass, aluminum, and fabrics.

The story comes from The Information (opens in new tab), as seen by iMore, and states that Apple's headset will have " few technological tricks up its sleeve that even the latest Meta headset can’t boast of" in reference to the new Oculus Quest Pro.

The report says Apple's headset "is expected to have the ability to scan the irises of people wearing the headsets so they can quickly log into their accounts simply by putting the devices on their heads" allowing multiple people to use the same device and make payments inside the headset.

Premium design

The report states that Apple VR will have 14 cameras for capturing body movements and two for capturing a user's legs. The headset reportedly resembles "a pair of ski goggles" and be thinner and lighter than the Quest Pro's 722 grams.

A big upgrade will come with "a feature for users who wear glasses, allowing them to magnetically clip on customized prescription lenses inside the headset."

The report also says the headset will rely on a premium blend of fabrics, aluminum, and glass.

The Information also reiterated its report that the headset could cost as much as $3,000 but noted pressure on Apple to revise this because Meta's Quest Pro is a much cheaper (but still expensive) $1,499.

The report further notes that Apple's VR headset "is likely to fit into" its ecosystem of products including AirPods, smartphones, and Apple Watch, and says Apple's reputation for protecting user privacy could also be an advantage. The headset will also reportedly have a low refresh rate option to conserve battery life akin to the always-on display of its best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Series 8.

The headset is expected to be unveiled next year.