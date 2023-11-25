Samsung takes aim at one of Apple's most exciting unreleased products
Samsung Glasses?
Samsung has filed a trademark indicating it plans to take on Apple Vision Pro with its own mixed-reality headset.
As spotted by Upload VR, Samsung has filed a trademark for Samsung Glasses, listed as "Virtual reality headsets; Augmented reality headsets; Headphones; Smartphones; Smart glasses," according to a filing with the UK Intellectual Property Office.
Samsung confirmed in February it was planning a new "extended reality" piece of hardware in tandem with Google and Qualcomm, however, the company reportedly went back to the drawing board after seeing the power of Apple Vision Pro when it was unveiled at WWDC 2023.
An Android Vision Pro rival
Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computing experience with an eye-watering $3,499 price tag that features two 4K micro-OLED displays and is capable of content consumption, collaboration, and more.
Samsung's offering reportedly featured the Exynos 2200 chipset, known for being sluggish and unkind to battery life. As our friends at Android Central note, it's possible Samsung might be planning to adopt Qualcomm's as-yet-unreleased chipset, expected to drop in the first quarter of 2024.
Apple's Vision Pro headset is expected to debut in stores in early 2024, with the most recent rumor tipping the launch for March, despite Apple initially targeting January. The prospect of an Android rival to Apple Vision Pro is an interesting one, and only time will tell if Samsung can successfully bring it to market. There are no pricing rumors regarding the headset, but it's unlikely it will come close to the $3,499 of Apple Vision Pro. With the aforementioned delay to Samsung Glasses' development, Apple will be able to launch Vision Pro into clean air next year. The only mainstream rival to the headset currently is really the Meta Quest 2 and the newer Meta Quest 3, which cost a fraction of the price.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter