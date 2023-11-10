The first movies you'll be able to watch in 3D on Apple's $3,500 headset have been revealed, and Shrek is on the list

Apple has just started adding new 3D movie designations to some of the best films on iTunes, revealing which titles you’ll be able to watch on its glorious $3,500 Vision Pro headset when it arrives next year.

Apple unveiled its all-new “spatial computing” headset back at WWDC in June. Alongside collaborative working and communication, the headline features seem to revolve around consuming entertainment, notably watching movies on a massive screen powered by its two 4K displays.

Apple says Vision Pro “can transform any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system,” and more importantly says that users will be able to enjoy “stunning three-dimensional movies.” Advanced spatial audio will come via a spicy update to Apple’s USB-C AirPods Pro issued in September. Now, thanks to a subtle iTunes update we have our glimpse at the titles on the way.

What 3D movies are coming to Apple Vision Pro?

As reported by FlatpanelsHD, Apple has added support for 3D movies in the tvOS 17.2 beta released this week. Each title now comes with a small “3D” logo that looks like a Vision Pro headset. The full list of titles given by the outlet is as follows:

47 Ronin

Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away

Everest

Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters

Jurassic World Dominion

Kung Fu Panda 3

Mortal Engines

Pacific Rim Uprising

Sanctum

Shrek

Skyscraper

Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Little Princess

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Warcraft

As per the report, it’s not clear at this stage what resolution or refresh rate these will run in. However, Vision Pro can deliver refresh rates of up to 100Hz (90Hz with HDR), and as noted can deliver a 100-foot wide screen with 23 million pixels. As you can see from the list, there’s something for pretty much everyone on this list including some kids' films, however, given this list reflects the state of play just hours after the update rolled out, we’d expect the list to be significantly longer than this by the time Vision Pro rolls around. We don’t have a firm Apple Vision Pro release date yet, but Apple’s latest window is “early 2024.”