The first movies you'll be able to watch in 3D on Apple's $3,500 headset have been revealed, and Shrek is on the list
Some...BODY ONCE TOLD ME
Apple has just started adding new 3D movie designations to some of the best films on iTunes, revealing which titles you’ll be able to watch on its glorious $3,500 Vision Pro headset when it arrives next year.
Apple unveiled its all-new “spatial computing” headset back at WWDC in June. Alongside collaborative working and communication, the headline features seem to revolve around consuming entertainment, notably watching movies on a massive screen powered by its two 4K displays.
Apple says Vision Pro “can transform any space into a personal movie theatre with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system,” and more importantly says that users will be able to enjoy “stunning three-dimensional movies.” Advanced spatial audio will come via a spicy update to Apple’s USB-C AirPods Pro issued in September. Now, thanks to a subtle iTunes update we have our glimpse at the titles on the way.
What 3D movies are coming to Apple Vision Pro?
As reported by FlatpanelsHD, Apple has added support for 3D movies in the tvOS 17.2 beta released this week. Each title now comes with a small “3D” logo that looks like a Vision Pro headset. The full list of titles given by the outlet is as follows:
- 47 Ronin
- Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away
- Everest
- Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Mortal Engines
- Pacific Rim Uprising
- Sanctum
- Shrek
- Skyscraper
- Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The Little Princess
- The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Trolls
- Trolls World Tour
- Warcraft
As per the report, it’s not clear at this stage what resolution or refresh rate these will run in. However, Vision Pro can deliver refresh rates of up to 100Hz (90Hz with HDR), and as noted can deliver a 100-foot wide screen with 23 million pixels. As you can see from the list, there’s something for pretty much everyone on this list including some kids' films, however, given this list reflects the state of play just hours after the update rolled out, we’d expect the list to be significantly longer than this by the time Vision Pro rolls around. We don’t have a firm Apple Vision Pro release date yet, but Apple’s latest window is “early 2024.”
