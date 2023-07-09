Vision Pro leak reveals how Apple plans to launch its futuristic headset

Apple recently entered a whole new product category with the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. At WWDC 2023, the company announced the new headset with a price tag of $3,499. There has been a lot of talk about how this high price point will hold back sales, and it looks like Apple has plans to sell it accordingly.

A new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is planning a slow and appointment-only rollout for the Vision Pro. The headset was unveiled recently but won't begin shipping until early 2024, and it appears Apple is planning a different sales strategy for this product.

Buying the Vision Pro will be an extensive in-store experience

Apple will have an extensive store experience for folks looking to buy the Vision Pro headset. The device is going to get a staggered launch, Gurman wrote.

"The company will designate special areas in the stores with seating, headset demo units and tools to size accessories for buyers. While the device will be sold at all of Apple’s roughly 270 US locations, the company is planning the sections for the Vision Pro initially at stores in major areas — such as New York and Los Angeles — before rolling them out nationwide, according to people with knowledge of the plans."

The staggered rollout also means the headset won't immediately release in every region worldwide at the same time. Gurman says Apple is considering the UK and Canada for the initial launch, with Asia and Europe soon after. The headset is being localized for France, Germany, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Korea.

That doesn't mean it will be an offline exclusive, though, as the Vision Pro will also be available online. However, the offline experience will be a lot more extensive.

"Apple will ask in-store buyers to make an appointment to purchase the Vision Pro. That follows a strategy the company used for the Apple Watch in 2015. The driving force behind the idea is to ensure customers walk out with a product that fits properly. If applicable, the company will ask users for their vision prescription for lens inserts via an online portal."

The Vision Pro will be a tricky debut for the company, with logistical challenges stacking up. With a launch set for early 2024, we can expect the headset to sell alongside Apple's best iPhones later in the year.