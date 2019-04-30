Following in the footsteps of Fitbit, Garmin has added a feature to its Garmin Connect app to allow women to track their menstrual cycle. Its not just for periods, either. Menstrual Cycle Tracking helps women with all types of cycles, including regular and irregular periods, pre-menopausal and menopausal, and women who just don't have a period.

According to Garmin, the team that developed the Menstrual Cycle Tracking feature is made up of women. You can use the app to log your cycle and include notes about each month. You can keep track of various symptoms every day, including physical and emotional changes. If you're working on growing your family, you can see a monthly prediction of ideal fertility days.

"Cycle tracking was developed for women, by Garmin women – from the engineers, to the project managers, to the marketing team. In this way we could ensure that we were authentically addressing a woman's actual wants and needs, "said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing.

More than just a menstrual cycle tracker, Garmin has included detailed information for fitness and diet habits that are affected by different times of the month, including suggestions about types of foods to eat to reduce cramping, or how muscles are tighter during your fertility days.

Garmin Connect syncs with all Garmin fitness trackers, so you can get reminder notifications from your Vívomove HR, Vivosport, or Vivoactive trackers and log entries for your daily physical and emotional symptoms right from your wrist.

As you track your menstrual cycle, you'll see long-term trends of symptoms, and may be able to reduce some of them with a change in your diet and exercise during certain times of the month.

Menstrual Cycle Tracking is available now as an update to the Garmin Connect app.