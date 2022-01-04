You can now activate Siri from another smartwatch besides the Apple Watch.

In a press release, Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The new fitness-focused watch features sleep tracking, stress tracking, energy monitoring, Pulse Ox1, women's health features and a lot of workout options. When the watch is connected to the iPhone, it can also use Siri to "send texts, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices"

Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said that the company focused on bringing connectivity to its smartwatch with the latest version:

"Garmin has quite literally answered the call for adding on-device voice capabilities to the latest Venu smartwatch. For the active lifestyle customer, multi-tasking is crucial, and now Garmin customers have the ability to answer a call or send a text without digging through their pocket or bag."

Below are the faetures that are new to the Venu 2 Plus:

Phone calls from the wrist: Make and take phone calls with the press of a button.

Voice assistant control: Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby, users can use their smartphone's voice assistant to send texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more.

You can check out the launch video below: