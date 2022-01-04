What you need to know
- Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus fitness smartwatch.
- The new watch supports Siri when it is connected to the iPhone.
You can now activate Siri from another smartwatch besides the Apple Watch.
In a press release, Garmin has announced the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The new fitness-focused watch features sleep tracking, stress tracking, energy monitoring, Pulse Ox1, women's health features and a lot of workout options. When the watch is connected to the iPhone, it can also use Siri to "send texts, ask questions, and control compatible smart home devices"
Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, said that the company focused on bringing connectivity to its smartwatch with the latest version:
"Garmin has quite literally answered the call for adding on-device voice capabilities to the latest Venu smartwatch. For the active lifestyle customer, multi-tasking is crucial, and now Garmin customers have the ability to answer a call or send a text without digging through their pocket or bag."
Below are the faetures that are new to the Venu 2 Plus:
- Phone calls from the wrist: Make and take phone calls with the press of a button.
- Voice assistant control: Compatible with Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby, users can use their smartphone's voice assistant to send texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and more.
You can check out the launch video below:
Dial in to your well-being with Venu® 2 Plus. This GPS smartwatch has advanced health and fitness features to help you better understand your body. When paired with your compatible smartphone, enjoy the convenience of keeping that phone in your pocket, and making and taking calls right from your wrist.
Despite this version's focus on connectivity, Garmin's smartwatches have boasted an array of advanced health, fitness, and workout metrics features, a solid play as it continues to compete with the Apple Watch.
The Venu 2 Plus smartwatch is available now directly from Garmin for $449.
