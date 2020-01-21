Gartner believes that 2020 will be a year of device growth, according to its annual global device forecast.

Gartner looks at shipments for everything from phones to computers, and it believes that we can expect 5G iPhones to help push demand skyward in 2020 according to 9to5Mac.

The worldwide mobile phone market is on course to grow by 1.7% in 2020 […] Shipments of smartphones were weak in 2019, recording a 2% decline year over year, but are expected to grow in 2020, particularly in Greater China and emerging markets in Asia/Pacific. Gartner estimates that 5G models will account for 12% of mobile phone shipments in 2020, and that will reach 43% by 2022.

That growth will be a rare one for the market as a whole, with 5G thought to be the main driving force.

Worldwide shipments of devices — PCs, tablets and mobile phones — will total 2.16 billion units in 2020, an increase of 0.9% from 2019, according to Gartner, Inc. In 2019, global shipments of devices totaled 2.15 billion units. "2020 will witness a slight market recovery," said Ranjit Atwal, research senior director at Gartner. "Increased availability of 5G handsets will boost mobile phone replacements, which will lead global device shipments to return to growth in 2020."

However, that good news is tempered by further belief that we can expect things to return to normal in 2021. Gartner expects device growth to end with a decline arriving in 2021.

With people generally keeping devices for longer and longer companies are struggling to find ways to get people to upgrade. The days of phone buyers upgrading on an annual cycle have long gone, and that's something that is impacting everyone – including Apple.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.