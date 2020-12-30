In a press release, Gazelle, a popular destination to sell your used iPhone, has announced that it is closing down its trade-in program. According to the post, the company will no longer accept trade-ins as of February 1, 2021.

We're saying goodbye to our trade-in option – here's what you need to know. Beginning February 1st, 2021, we will no longer be offering our trade-in option. If you have a trade-in that is in process right now, your trade-in will continue as planned. You can also still log in to your trade-in account to view the status of any current trade-ins.

For those who have used Gazelle to sell their unwanted electronics, the company is recommending that consumers sell their phone or tablet at ecoATM, a company that allows you to trade in your phone or tablet for cash at a physical kiosk.

ecoATM is a secure and simple way to responsibly recycle or sell your used devices. Their kiosks offer instant cash in over 4,000 locations across the US, making it easy to find one in your neighborhood grocer, mall or retailer. By offering instant cash, their goal is to reward those who limit e-waste. That's getting green for going green! You canfind your nearest kiosk herewhere you can sell your used devices for instant cash today. We're here to help! Please feel free to contact us.

For those with trade-ins in progress, the company will still honor those. It will also continue to sell used devices on its website at a discount.