What you need to know
- Gazelle is shutting down its trade-in program.
- It is recommending that customers use ecoATM instead.
In a press release, Gazelle, a popular destination to sell your used iPhone, has announced that it is closing down its trade-in program. According to the post, the company will no longer accept trade-ins as of February 1, 2021.
We're saying goodbye to our trade-in option – here's what you need to know. Beginning February 1st, 2021, we will no longer be offering our trade-in option. If you have a trade-in that is in process right now, your trade-in will continue as planned. You can also still log in to your trade-in account to view the status of any current trade-ins.
For those who have used Gazelle to sell their unwanted electronics, the company is recommending that consumers sell their phone or tablet at ecoATM, a company that allows you to trade in your phone or tablet for cash at a physical kiosk.
ecoATM is a secure and simple way to responsibly recycle or sell your used devices. Their kiosks offer instant cash in over 4,000 locations across the US, making it easy to find one in your neighborhood grocer, mall or retailer. By offering instant cash, their goal is to reward those who limit e-waste. That's getting green for going green! You canfind your nearest kiosk herewhere you can sell your used devices for instant cash today. We're here to help! Please feel free to contact us.
For those with trade-ins in progress, the company will still honor those. It will also continue to sell used devices on its website at a discount.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Cheers to the winners of iMore's Best of 2020!
The iMore team submitted our favorite products to launch or receive a major update in 2020 and then voted on which of these products win for innovation, technological advancements, and usability. Here are our picks for the best products of 2020.
Review: The Cricut Maker is a gateway to crafting that I never knew I had
Vinyl cutting has become a massive art in the maker community and while there are a lot of brand choices out there Cricut is one of the biggest and most trusted. We spent some time with the flagship model, the Cricut Maker, and it turns out, it's a lot of fun.
Review: Apple's HomePod mini has no right to be this loud
Apple's HomePod mini pumps out unbelievable sound for its size and price and is a truly great speaker for Apple fans and HomeKit users.
Keep on playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!