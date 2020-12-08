In a press release, Gear4, a subsidiary of Zagg, has launched two new iPhone cases that are compatible with the company's new MagSafe technology introduced with the iPhone 12 lineup.

Today, Gear4 is bringing two new cases to market with MagSafe built-in. Both are priced at $50, which is in line with Apple's own offerings on the low end and less costly than some of the alternatives we've seen on the market today. MagSafe continues to be explored as a unique opportunity for case makers and other accessory brands to spice up their offerings that can become rather dull over time.

Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands, says that its new Snap cases are just as compatible with MagSafe accessories as Apple's own lineup of MagSafe iPhone cases.