What you need to know
- Gear4 has announced two new MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases.
In a press release, Gear4, a subsidiary of Zagg, has launched two new iPhone cases that are compatible with the company's new MagSafe technology introduced with the iPhone 12 lineup.
Today, Gear4 is bringing two new cases to market with MagSafe built-in. Both are priced at $50, which is in line with Apple's own offerings on the low end and less costly than some of the alternatives we've seen on the market today. MagSafe continues to be explored as a unique opportunity for case makers and other accessory brands to spice up their offerings that can become rather dull over time.
Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands, says that its new Snap cases are just as compatible with MagSafe accessories as Apple's own lineup of MagSafe iPhone cases.
"MagSafe is exciting because users now have the ability to attach accessories, such as the MagSafe charger and wallet, to the back of the phone. The new Snap cases from Gear4 feature embedded magnets that allow users to seamlessly attach their MagSafe accessories to their new iPhone without any impact to the magnetic holder or interference with wireless charging."
The Crystal Palace Snap features a transparent design made from D3O® Crystalex™, a "non-yellowing and dye transfer-resistant material."
Based on the iconic Gear4 Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O® Crystalex™, the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer-resistant material used in phone cases.
The second case is the Rio Snap, an ultra-thin and sold black case that offers up to 13 feet of drop protection.
The Rio Snap case combines strength and style, and features a sleek, black exterior with a soft-touch finish to deliver up to 13ft/4m of drop protection. It also includes the same coating with built-in antimicrobial properties to protect the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guard against degradation from microorganisms.
You can purchase both the Crystal Palace Snap and Rio Snap for $49.99 directly from Zagg now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
