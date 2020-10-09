Best Answer: Yes, but currently there is no release date for Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. The free-to-play RPG has already released on Android, iOS, PS4, and PC, so you might be able to play it on one of those platforms if you don't want to wait.
- On your iPhone: Genshin Impact (Free download on Apple Store)
- On your Android: Genshin Impact (Free download on Play Store)
- On PS4: Genshin Impact (Free at PlayStation)
- On PC: Genshin Impact (Free from Genshin Impact official site)
How do we know it's coming to Nintendo Switch?
Genshin Impact's developer, miHoYo, has stated that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch at a later date.
"The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time."
It could be months before we see the Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch version. We'll keep our eyes open and will update this article as soon as we learn more. Hopefully, we'll be able to add it to our list of the best Nintendo Switch games in the near future.
What is Genshin Impact?
It's a free-to-play action RPG set in the fantasy world of Teyvat. I've put at least 20 hours into this game so far and I've barely scratched the surface. There's a huge map to explore, characters to unlock, beautiful locations to visit, an interesting story to follow, and plenty of challenges to keep you busy. There's even a multiplayer co-op component that you can unlock after reaching a certain point in the game.
It does employ Gacha game mechanics and microtransactions. However, you can easily play the full game without opening your wallet and it won't hold you back from getting anywhere. I myself haven't spent any money yet, but I've been able to acquire a total of nine Genshin Impact characters using the loot box-like menu in the game.
What is the best platform to play Genshin Impact?
Genshin Impact is currently free-to-play on iOS, Android, PS4, and PC. There are several differences between the Genshin Impact versions, but which one you should play will depend on your preferences.
The PC version supports cross-saves with the mobile version, so you can play the PC version at home and then hop on the mobile version while you're out and about as long as your devices can support the software. If that's appealing to you, you should play on one of those platforms.
The mobile version does not have controller support, so you cannot pair a PS4 DualShock Controller or an Xbox Controller to your phone. If you really want to use a controller, you should consider the PS4 or PC versions of Genshin Impact. Or, you could always wait for it to come to Nintendo Switch.
Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch
We can't wait for this action RPG to make its way onto Nintendo Switch. The vibrant world mixed with the fun gameplay make it perfect for Nintendo Switch. We'll update when we learn more.
Free questing
Genshin Impact
Unlock characters and go questing
There's a massive open world to discover in the land of Teyvat. You'll encounter a gigantic blue dragon, magical powers, dangerous enemies, and plenty of breathtaking locations to explore. Oh, and did I mention that it's free to play?
