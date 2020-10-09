Best Answer: Yes, but currently there is no release date for Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch. The free-to-play RPG has already released on Android, iOS, PS4, and PC, so you might be able to play it on one of those platforms if you don't want to wait. On your iPhone: Genshin Impact (Free download on Apple Store)

On your Android: Genshin Impact (Free download on Play Store)

On PS4: Genshin Impact (Free at PlayStation)

On PC: Genshin Impact (Free from Genshin Impact official site)

How do we know it's coming to Nintendo Switch? Genshin Impact's developer, miHoYo, has stated that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch at a later date. "The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time." It could be months before we see the Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch version. We'll keep our eyes open and will update this article as soon as we learn more. Hopefully, we'll be able to add it to our list of the best Nintendo Switch games in the near future. What is Genshin Impact?

It's a free-to-play action RPG set in the fantasy world of Teyvat. I've put at least 20 hours into this game so far and I've barely scratched the surface. There's a huge map to explore, characters to unlock, beautiful locations to visit, an interesting story to follow, and plenty of challenges to keep you busy. There's even a multiplayer co-op component that you can unlock after reaching a certain point in the game. It does employ Gacha game mechanics and microtransactions. However, you can easily play the full game without opening your wallet and it won't hold you back from getting anywhere. I myself haven't spent any money yet, but I've been able to acquire a total of nine Genshin Impact characters using the loot box-like menu in the game. What is the best platform to play Genshin Impact?