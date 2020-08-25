What you need to know
- German Sparkassen-Card users can now take advantage of contactless payments via Apple Pay.
- Banks have partnered with Girocard to make it happen.
- Credit cards were the only Apple Pay option before this move.
After months of credit cards being the only Apple Pay option in Germany, users can now add their Sparkassen-Card – a form of debit card – to the Wallet app on their devices. That brings Apple Pay support to the card for the first time.
Spotted by iphone-ticker, the change comes following a partnership with Girocard.
The savings banks are now also offering Apple Pay in conjunction with the Girocard. The debit card, known as the "Sparkassen-Card", can now be stored in the Apple Wallet, just like the institute's credit cards were previously. This means that savings bank customers can now also use the "most popular card in Germany" with Apple Pay.
Credit card support in Germany came about just before last Christmas but debit cards were left out in the cold. Debit card support had been touted back then, but it's taken until almost September for all the required ducks to be put into their relevant rows.
Facebook News coming to more countries
Facebook says it is accelerating plans to expand Facebook News outside of the U.S. and is considering the UK, Germany, France, India, and Brazil as potential candidates.
PC shortages will affect millions of students as they return to classes
Major laptop manufacturers have a shortage of millions of laptops that will affect students returning to classes. With many students having to learn virtually, the shortage could have a major impact across the United States.
MacBook sales up 20% on same period last year, says DigiTimes
A new report says diode makers are enjoying "robust demand" for MacBook parts, as Macbook sales are up 20% over 2019.
Put in reverse safely with a new backup camera
Adding a backup camera to your car is an inexpensive way to make sure your every move in reverse is a safe one. Not all cameras make the grade, though. Check out this list of our favorite backup cameras this year.