Germans can now add their driver's license to their iPhone, removing the need to have their plastic card with them. The move is made possible thanks to an updated ID Wallet app.

First spotted by iPhone Ticker, the move needs iPhone users to be running the ID Wallet app version 1.6 or later. They'll also nee dto be using a card that has been "activated."

Via machine translation:

To check whether the online function of your identity card is already activated, you can use the iPhone ID CardApp2 application. After the NFC scan of your own identity card, this indicates whether NFC is activated and supported, whether the iPhone recognizes the ID card, whether it is ready for use and whether the online function is already activated. If the check is positive, then you can start the "ID Wallet" application next.

The report also notes that the app will take users through the configuration process, getting them up and running in no time. A full replica of the plastic driver's license will be added to the ID Wallet app once the process is complete.

The updated ID Wallet app comes a day before Apple's new iPhone 13 goes on sale and it's likely Germans will want to put their new licenses into their new iPhones sooner rather than later. Germans can download the required app from the App Store right now.

Apple's new iPhone will go on sale tomorrow following a week-long pre-order process. It'll be the best iPhone lineup yet and is already proving popular if delivery waiting times are any indication.