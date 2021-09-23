What you need to know
- German drivers can now put their licenses into the new ID Wallet app on their iPhone.
- Setting everything up is a case of scanning an NFC card to get started.
Germans can now add their driver's license to their iPhone, removing the need to have their plastic card with them. The move is made possible thanks to an updated ID Wallet app.
First spotted by iPhone Ticker, the move needs iPhone users to be running the ID Wallet app version 1.6 or later. They'll also nee dto be using a card that has been "activated."
Via machine translation:
To check whether the online function of your identity card is already activated, you can use the iPhone ID CardApp2 application. After the NFC scan of your own identity card, this indicates whether NFC is activated and supported, whether the iPhone recognizes the ID card, whether it is ready for use and whether the online function is already activated.
If the check is positive, then you can start the "ID Wallet" application next.
The report also notes that the app will take users through the configuration process, getting them up and running in no time. A full replica of the plastic driver's license will be added to the ID Wallet app once the process is complete.
The updated ID Wallet app comes a day before Apple's new iPhone 13 goes on sale and it's likely Germans will want to put their new licenses into their new iPhones sooner rather than later. Germans can download the required app from the App Store right now.
Apple's new iPhone will go on sale tomorrow following a week-long pre-order process. It'll be the best iPhone lineup yet and is already proving popular if delivery waiting times are any indication.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pokémon Unite update makes it less pay to win, but still isn't enough
Season two of Pokémon Unite is out now. Here's how this update tried to address the game's 'pay to win' concerns and why it's just not quite good enough.
Apple kicks off 'Spark,' a new docuseries 'exploring the origin' of songs
Apple today kicked off a new YouTube documentary series called Spark which looks into the "origin stories of some of culture’s biggest songs and the creative journeys behind them."
iPad minis begin shipping ahead of tomorrow's launch — has yours?
Apple's iPad mini is beginning to ship.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.