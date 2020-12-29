Use Apple Pay and get 20% off an order of $10 or more in the Grubhub app or on the web through January 1. Enter promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.

Apple has announced its latest Apple Pay promotion that looks to help you celebrate the New Year at home. Between now and January 1, 2021, you can get 20% off an order of $10 or more with Grubhub. In order to get the offer, you must order through the Grubhub app or website and use Apple Pay when you check out.

The order that you place must be for delivery and the total must reach $10 before tax, tip, and Grubhub's fees. You must also enter the promo code APPLEPAY during checkout which cannot be combined with other promo codes or offers. The fine print also notes that the offer is reserved for personal accounts, so don't try to use your business account with the offer.

Up to $10 value. For one-time use on a delivery order of $10+ (before tax, tip, and fees) placed on grubhub.com or the Grubhub app only using Apple Pay as payment method. To redeem, click on the offer link or enter code APPLEPAY at checkout on a qualifying order. Discount will be applied to order subtotal (before tax, tip, and fees). Cannot be combined with other discounts or cash. May not be applied toward purchases containing alcohol. Only valid on personal (non-corporate) accounts. Offer expires on January 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

The offer will officially expire on January 1, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT or "while supplies last," so make sure to get your order in before everyone else eats it up!