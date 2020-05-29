What you need to know
- There's a new Apple Pay promotion.
- It'll get you 30% off Ray-Ban sunglasses or eyeglasses.
- You can use the code at Ray-Ban's website until June 3.
A new Apple Pay Promo will get you 30% off Ray-Bans when you use code APPLEPAY through June 3.
As MacRumors reports:
Apple sends out Apple Pay promotional emails on a regular basis, and this week's promotion provides a 30 percent discount on custom sunglasses or eyeglasses from Ray-Ban when using Apple Pay and the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.
The deal is only available through the Ray-Ban.com website and is valid through June 3. As the report notes, Ray-Ban's website features its Custom Lab, allowing you to choose from 37 different frames, 149 lens types, and nearly 300 colors. Ray-Bans are usually pretty pricy, the custom options all running north of $100. The code only works on custom orders, but you'll be saving yourself a pretty penny if you use the code.
Apple sends out regular Apple Pay promotions to customers. It has previously run promotions with 1-800 Flowers, Dave & Busters, StubHub and also does large holiday promotions.
To take advantage of the discount, head on over to the customer section of Ray-Ban.com and start customizing your glasses. Options include frame color and materials, lenses (with or without a prescription), temples and temple tips, and even personal engraving. Ray-Ban will deliver your custom glasses free within five business days, they even come in a special package, and you can customize the case!
As Apple Pay grows in popularity, estimates earlier this year predict that by 2025, Apple Pay may account for 1-in-10 global card transactions, (transactions, not just contactless ones) a staggering forecast.
