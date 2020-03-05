Wells Fargo has announced that you can get a free $5 if you use Apple Pay at a Wells Fargo ATM within the next year.

As reported by 9to5 Mac:

Wells Fargo is offering its customers a unique promo when they use Apple Pay at an ATM. If you want $5 of free money, Wells Fargo has you covered. Read on to find out how. Wells Fargo explains the promo, which is valid until March 5, 2021: @Your debit card is already in your digital wallet, so why not use it to easily get cash — and do more — at a Wells Fargo ATM? And now, when you access a Wells Fargo ATM using your debit card in your digital wallet for the first time, you'll earn a $5 statement credit.@

As the report notes, to claim this, all you have to do is use a Wells Fargo ATM and tap with Apple Pay from either your iPhone or Apple Watch, enter your PIN and use the ATM.

The offer doesn't work with Business debit cards, and its one-per customer (for obvious reasons), it's also non-transferable. The report also states that it could take 6-8 weeks for the money to appear in your account. As mentioned, the promo will run for a whole year until March 5, 2021, so you have plenty of time to take advantage and get your money!