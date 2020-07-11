A new Apple Pay promo will give customers 50% off custom photo books, cards, and more when you use code APPLEPAY.

According to the Apple Pay offers website, the new Snapfish promo is part of Apple's 'Make Summer Yours' promotion:

Get 50% off custom photo books, cards, and more with code APPLEPAY when you check out in the Snapfish app through July 15. Must use coupon code APPLEPAY to receive 50% off across the Snapfish app. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 15, 2020. All taxes and shipping fees apply. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. You can apply more than one code if you are ordering multiple items; however, only one discount may be applied to each item. Existing product credits are honored first and cannot be combined with coupon code. Coupon code may be used an unlimited number of times. Offer valid only for U.S. and Canada customers. Prices shown are U.S. dollars only. Offer is subject to change or cancelation at any time.

Apple has offered Apple Pay users several cool summer discounts over the last few weeks on products like Ray-Ban sunglasses.

This most recent deal is particularly handy because signing up for Snapfish will also get users 100 free 4x6 prints every month, and offer Snapfish offers to all iOS customers who download the app on iOS.