Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!

What you need to know
- Popular Twitter app Aviary is available at a 60% discount right now.
Aviary, the popular Twitter app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple Watch is available with a huge 60% off right now. That means you can pick the app up for just $1.99 – the normal price is $4.99.
After initially launching on iPhone and iPad, Aviary recently saw its Mac app launch alongside macOS Big Sur, with all existing users getting it as a free addition to their existing purchase.
Anyone who hasn't used a third-party Twitter app should definitely give Aviary some consideration – if there's a feature you'd want a Twitter app to have, there's a very good chance it's part of Aviary. And there are a lot you might not even think of, too!
Aviary is a beautiful Twitter client built with macOS design guidelines in mind. It's simple enough to pick up and use immediately, and powerful enough to tweak it just the way you want. The delightful interface is coupled with extensive features that feel the part on your device, whilst elevating your Twitter experience.
You can download Aviary from the App Store right now. This is the last day to bag it for just $1.99 so don't leave it until tomorrow!
