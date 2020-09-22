What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- Jimmy John's customers can get a free drink with a purchase of at least $10.
- The promotion runs between now and September 27.
Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, and this one is all about Jimmy John's.
Between today and September 27, you can grab a free drink at Jimmy John's if you use Apple Pay when making your purchase. You can get the promotion when ordering in the Jimmy John's app, through the Jimmy John's website, or even in the store. You must be a Freaky Fast Rewards member and the promotion does require a minimum purchase of $10.
Use Apple Pay with Freaky Fast Rewards® and earn a free drink on your account. Spend $10 or more when you order ahead in the Jimmy John's app, on jimmyjohns.com, or in store, through September 27.
Apple notes that the promotion is only available at participating locations, so check to make sure your local Jimmy John's is participating when ordering online or through the app. The cool thing is that it seems you can redeem and use the promotion once every day until it ends on September 27.
Only at participating locations. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 (after discounts and before taxes and fees) paid with Apple Pay to be delivered or picked up between September 21 and September 27, 2020. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards® account and it must be redeemed within 7 days.
Apple ran a similar promotion with Jimmy John's back in March. You can download the Jimmy John's app from the App Store for free.
