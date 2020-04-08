Twelve South today launched new spring colors for its SurfacePad for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The SurfacePad is a gorgeous slim wallet folio that is one of my personal favs. It's got a foldable leather back so you can prop up your iPhone to watch shows without needing to hold it. The front side of the folio has two card slots so you can keep your most important cards with you at all times.

The case can also be easily removed. It attaches using a strong, but removable adhesive. I switch my cases around pretty regularly, so I love that I can just pull it off and stick it back on whenever I want, but the case is also so incredibly thin that I can have all the benefits of a folio and a wallet case without the bulk.

Twelve South's new colors include seafoam green and thistle grey for the iPhone 11, and slate blue for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. I've always loved the cognac brown color of Twelve South's line, but my eyes were immediately drawn to that purplish hue of the thistle grey case. Too bad I don't own an iPhone 11. So hot.

The SurfacePad is available for iPhone 6 through iPhone 11 Pro Max. The new spring colors, however, are only available for the iPhone 11 lineup.