The Verge has posted a video with a size comparison between the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is one of the first times that we've gotten to see the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the wild.

While the video is not a full review of either device, it does offer some first impressions of each one of the new iPhones. The iPhone 12 mini, for instance, packs a 5.4-inch display into one of the smallest iPhones that Apple has ever made. While this makes accessing top menus like Notification Center and Control Center much easier, it also does mean an adjustment when it comes to typing.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max comes in on the opposite end of the size spectrum as the largest iPhone that Apple has ever made. While the screen size will be great for those who want a big phone, the Verge does mention that you wouldn't want to drop it on your face while watching videos in bed.

The big round of review videos and articles are expected to hit on Monday, November 9, according to an earlier report. Apple is apparently trying to avoid the new iPhones taking the spotlight away from its Apple Silicon event on Tuesday, November 10.

You can watch the full video of the size comparison between the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max below: