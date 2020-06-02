Ready to get a brand new iPhone 11 64GB for free? All you have to do is let go of that older smartphone and give it to Sprint. It can be in any condition, too. The trade-in is good for $29.17 off your monthly bill for the duration of your lease.

This deal requires approved credit, and you will need to sign up on a new line of service with Sprint's Flex Lease. The Flex Lease is an 18-month commitment. After that time is up, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or buy the rest of the price of the phone. If you choose to buy out the phone instead of upgrading to whatever new phone is out at the time, you can either pay off the rest in one lump sum or choose a six-month payment plan.

While the $29.17 monthly credit means you can get the iPhone 11 for free, you don't have to stick with just the iPhone 11 if you don't want to. You can upgrade to the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max if you want. You'll still only get $29.17 off your bill, but that lowers the cost of each phone to $12.50 and $16.67 a month respectively. That's a bargain for one of Apple's latest and greatest.

That's a lot of info to digest, but the key takeaway is that this is another excellent phone generation from Apple. We gave the iPhone 11 4.5 stars and a The Best badge. Rene Ritchie said "...with the added ultra-wide camera and Night Mode, improved selfies, industry-leading A13 Bionic chipset, Gigabit LTE and Wi-Fi 6, and iOS 13 operating system... iPhone 11 is the most compelling iPhone Apple has ever made." Here's everything you need to know about Apple's newest smartphones.