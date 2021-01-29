Hail and well met adventurer! Is thou ready to face one of the most grueling challenges in video game history? If aye is the answer, then Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection is the game for you. Announced at the Game Awards 2020, Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of the classic platformer, Ghost 'n Goblins, complete with a new art style and some awesome new features. The Nintendo Switch has no shortage of excellent 2D platformers, and Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection is shaping up to be one to watch, especially for gamers who love a challenge, because boy, is this game challenging. Here's everything we know about Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection so far.

What is Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection?

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of the old NES platformer Ghosts 'n Goblins, which was notorious for its challenging and, quite frankly, unforgiving gameplay. Since its original release, there have been many sequels and spin-offs of the series. 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the series. What kind of game is Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection?

Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection is an action platformer with fast-paced gameplay not unlike many run and gun shooters. You guide your valiant knight Arthur through all kinds of hell to rescue your one true love. It's a true love story at its core, when you think about it. The original Ghost 'n Goblins is one of the hardest games ever made, and we don't expect this reboot to be any different. In a Capcom Dev Video, Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection producers Yoshiaki "H" Hirabayashi and Peter Fabiano ensure players that the difficulty will remain firmly intact and there will be plenty of surprises for fans of the original. Is Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection a remake?

Touted as a reboot of the series, Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection sports familiar gameplay with a new art style and some new features added to make this adventure feel fresh as well as nostalgic. In addition to reviving its old school gameplay, Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection includes a difficulty mode, new weapons and magic, and all new music. It's also running on Capcom's custom RE engine, which powered games like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Capcom has also partnered with the original game's director Tokuro Fujiwara, now the CEO of Whoopee Camp, to make sure that Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection holds onto everything that made the original so satisfying and so difficult for so many players. How many players?

Ghost 'n Goblins is typically a single player affair, though the Nintendo Store page lists the number of players as "To be determined." Does that mean there's some kind of multiplayer component in the works? We'll have to wait and see. What kind of weapons will be in Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection?

Arthur will make use of a variety of magic and weapons on his quest, including his trusty lance, a crossbow, and duplication magic, among others. It also seems like you'll be able to upgrade magic and hold multiple kinds of magic as well. This game is notoriously difficult. Are there difficulty settings?

There are four difficulty settings in Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection: Page, Squire, Knight, and Legend, with Page being the easiest and Legend being the most difficult. We do know that the difficulty directly affects how many enemies appear in Arthur's path, but are they easier to take down? We don't know just yet. Are there other modes?

In the original Ghost 'n Goblins, after players fought through the first few grueling levels and defeated the boss, they learn that it was all just an illusion and that their journey was far from over. It seems like that will carry over in Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection in the form of World of Shadows. We'll have to wait and see what dangers await and how the World of Shadows affects the gameplay. How much will Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection cost?

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection will cost $30. As of right now, it will only be available on the Nintendo eShop and there are no plans for physical copies. When does Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection come out?

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection comes out on February 25, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.