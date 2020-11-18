Gmail On IphoneSource: Charles Deluvio

  • Google has released an update to Gmail on iOS and iPadOS that adds a new widget.
  • The widget can be added to the Today View on iOS and iPadOS or to your iPhone's Home Screen.
  • It offers shortcuts for searching your email, composing an email, and viewing unread emails.

Reported by MacRumors, Google has released an update to the Gmail app for the iPhone and iPad. The new update introduces a widget that can be added to the Today center on both the iPhone and iPad as well as the Home Screen on the iPhone,

Version 6.0.201101 seems to be all about the widget as that is the only new feature listed in the update description.

Now, you can easily stay on top of your emails by adding the Gmail widget to your home screen.

As pictured above, the Gmail widget seems to offer users three options:

  • A shortcut to search your mailbox
  • A shortcut to compose an email
  • Get notifiied of unread emails and jump right to that part of the app.

Currenly, it appears that the Gmail widget is only offered in the "medium" format. Apple also supports "small" and "large" widgets, so perhaps Google will add those options in the future. According to the report, the widget will not display any sensitive information or allow users to customize it further at this point.

You can download the Gmail app for the iPhone and iPad for free on the App Store.

