What you need to know
- Bookmarking app GoodLinks has been updated to version 1.1.1.
- The update comes to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.
- The big change means new bookmarks sync in the background without the app needing to be opened.
GoodLinks is my go-to app for bookmarking and the fact it's available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as a single app is just the icing on the cake. Today the app received a big update overnight and while it isn't big in the number of changes, it's bigger than big in the way it fixes one of the biggest irritations it caused. Now, new bookmarks sync in the background.
That might not sound such a huge deal on the face of it, but it really is. Before this update, anyone who added a new bookmark via the Share Sheet on any device had to then open the GoodLinks app to have that bookmark sync to iCloud. That was a real pain in the rear for those of us who like to bookmark things on our iPhones and then read them on our iPads. Or, if you're bookmarking things before writing them up on a popular Apple website, you might want to open them on your Mac.
But the new bookmark wouldn't be there because you hadn't opened the GoodLinks app. And it was infuriating. Now, it isn't. And all – well, not all – is right with the world.
The full list of changes reads thus:
- Added support for URL scheme.
- Added support for Tweet URLs.
- Links saved via share extension will now be synced immediately without having to open the app.
- Fixed sync issues.
This update is available for free to all existing GoodLinks users. For everyone else, this is probably the best $4.99 you'll spend this week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tick tock, tick tock — clock is ticking on Microsoft's TikTok buy
Just hours after Kevin Mayer quit his role as CEO of TikTok, a report emerged that his departure indicates that TikTok could be sold within the next 48 hours.
Three new docuseries that explore our world will hit Apple TV+ this fall
"Tiny World," "Becoming You," and "Earth at Night in Color" will all feature six episodes and begin streaming between September and December.
Review: The 2020 iMac is Apple's best so far even without Apple silicon
Apple's 2020 27-inch iMac may not have Apple silicon inside, but it's a blazing fast and powerful machine that is absolutely not a compromise.
These instant cameras will bring back that nostalgic photo print feeling
Instant cameras are a fun way to create and keep memories. You shoot, print, and capture images in literally seconds. Not all cameras are keepers. If you're looking to shoot and print like a pro, take a look at the best instant cameras on the market.