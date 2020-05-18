Google is adding Dark Mode support to the Google Search app on iOS.

For those who like to use the Google Search app on the iPhone, Google has announced that it is finally bringing Dark Mode support to the app. Reported by MacRumors, Google says that it is rolling out Dark Mode support for iOS and Android at the same time.

According to Google, the new feature will begin rolling out to users on iOS and Android tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. If you do not get the update right away, don't panic. Google says the rollout will happen over the course of the week, so you may have to wait until Friday to begin using the feature.

Dark Mode for the Google Search app can be enabled in one of two ways. The first is to manually change between Light and Dark Mode within the app itself. This can be done in the Settings section of the app.

The other way that Dark Mode can be enabled in the app is by setting it to follow the system settings. iPhone owners typically set their iPhone to automatically change between Light and Dark mode depending on the time of day. If you choose this method, the Google Search app will change over to Dark Mode when the rest of your iPhone does.

According to MacRumors, the ability to enable Dark Mode within the settings of the Google Search app opens up to the feature to iOS 12 users in addition to those running iOS 13.

Apple released Dark Mode support for iOS when iOS 13 released to the public last fall.