Google announces Pixel Watch, its competitor to the Apple Watch

What you need to know
- Google has officially announced the Pixel Watch.
- The new smartwatch will be a direct competitor to the Apple Watch.
- Google says that it will be released this fall.
After a long wait, the Pixel Watch is finally official.
Earlier today, Google kicked Google I/O, its yearly developer conference. During the keynote for the event, the company finally unveiled the Pixel Watch, Google's direct competitor to the Apple Watch.
As expected, the Pixel Watch will feature a ton of Google features like the Google Assistant, Google Maps, and the new Google Wallet. Users will be able to make calls, send messages, control their smart home, and make payments with Google Pay.
The company announced that the Pixel Watch will also have a deep integration with Fitbit. Users will be able to track a range of health metrics and fitness goals, including continuous heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.
You can watch Google announce the Pixel Watch in the Google I/O keynote below. The watch section begins at three hours and two minutes into the video:
Google wrapped things up by announcing that the Pixel Watch will be available this fall.
It's a watch that many have been anticipating for a long time. In addition to the watch, Google also revealed that it will be going up against the iPad with the Pixel tablet, but that device is not expected to launch until 2023.
There's no denying that the design is attractive but we'll have to wait to get more details about the Pixel Watch as we get closer to the launch date.
Review: Home app spoils customizable Twinkly Dots light strip experience
With a unique design and highly customizable lighting effects, the Twinkly Dots are a premium smart light strip pick — but HomeKit users may want to hold off.
Shock iPhone 15 leak claims 2023 could see USB-C coming to iPhone
A shocking new revelation from Ming-Chi Kuo states that the 2023 iPhone may abandon the Lightning port in favor of USB-C.
EU plans to mandate scanning of encrypted messages for CSAM
The EU has unveiled new legislation that will force the scanning of communications to stop the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material, including apparent plans to open up end-to-end encryption for the move.
Click, clack away with the best mechanical keyboards for Mac!
While there are many who enjoy how the Apple Magic Keyboard feels, others prefer something more tactile and louder. Thankfully, mechanical keyboards are still around. Here are some of our favorites.