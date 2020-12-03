Google Authenticator for iPhone has had some attention lavished on it, with the new app featuring a redesigned interface that also includes support for dark mode for the first time.

Alongside the new look, Google has also added a new feature that allows users to export their accounts for use on another device – a huge deal for those who regularly switch phones. The process for switching phones was ess than ideal before, often taking far too long and involving many different steps.

People use Google Authenticator to generate two-factor codes for logging into apps and services more securely. Whether you're using this app or another one, enabling two-factor authentication across everything is pretty much always a good idea.

Google Authenticator 3.1.0 includes:

Added the ability to transfer accounts to a different device, e.g. when switching phones

Refreshed the look and feel of the app

Dark Mode support

The app, which is free for everyone to use, is available for download from the App Store now.