Google is expanding Chrome's impressive dark mode to the Mac. The feature, which is only available for Android, is migrating over to Mac, Windows PC and Chrome OS devices according to 9to5Google.

Unlike the normal dark mode that just turns the Chrome interface dark, this one is special. This dark mode converts entire websites into dark mode, even ones that don't support it.

The new mode will be cross-platform and offer support for five modes:

simple HSL-based inversion

simple CIELAB-based inversion

selective image inversion

selective inversion of non-image elements

selective inversion of everything

Here's how they'll work: