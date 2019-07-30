Details about one of the "interactionless" vulnerabilities have been kept private because Apple's iOS 12.4 patch did not completely resolve the bug, according to Natalie Silvanovich, one of the two Google Project Zero researchers who found and reported the bugs.

The four bugs are CVE-2019-8641 (details kept private), CVE-2019-8647 , CVE-2019-8660, and CVE-2019-8662 . The linked bug reports contain technical details about each bug, but also proof-of-concept code that can be used to craft exploits.