Google has updated its Google Drive app for iOS with a new Privacy Screen feature that will allow users to set up Face ID and Touch ID security.

Google began rolling out this feature back in April. 'Privacy Screen' allows Google Drive users on iOS to secure their files with their iOS passcode, but you'll still be able to quickly access and unlock the app with either Face ID or Touch ID. You'll only be able to view and access files after the app has verified your identity, and the feature will be reactivated each time you close the app and reopen it.

As reported by The Verge, this feature is now officially listed in the most recent update notes for Google Drive on iOS, meaning the feature has likely rolled out to all users as of now. According to the app's App Store listing, the most recent update notes state:

Privacy Screen is a new feature that uses Face ID or Touch ID to protect your sensitive files from prying eyes.

If this isn't up your street, it can be switched off. You can also adjust how much time can pass before you need to reauthenticate yourself. You can choose between immediately upon opening the app, 10 seconds, a minute, or 10 minutes.

The feature does have some limitations, as The Verge notes:

Privacy Screen isn't completely foolproof. On the settings screen where you enable it, Google warns that it might not protect your Drive notifications, "certain" Siri functionality, files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, and "other system functionality."

