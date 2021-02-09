Google has today announced that VPN for Google Fi is coming to iPhone in the Spring.

In a blog post the company stated:

Because we use our phones for so many different things, it's important to know the network connecting us to the world is protected. There are plenty of times when you have to use unsecure networks like public WiFi, or apps and sites that don't encrypt your data. If you share sensitive information like your credit card number, hackers and third parties may try to intercept your personal data while it's in transit. This is why all Fi phone plans come with a built-in virtual private network (VPN). With the Fi VPN, you're able to stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection -- meaning that websites can't use your IP address to track your location and you're shielded against hackers, even while you're using unsecure networks. In fact, the Fi VPN secures over 226 TB of data every day -- which is enough data to stream videos for 107 years straight!

Sharing improvements for Fi that are on the way, Google confirmed Fi VPN for Android was exiting its beta period, and that it was expanding access to VPN for iPhone. Google says it plans to roll out the VPN to iPhone starting this spring.

Google Fi is a virtual carrier network offering users mobile data plans and phones including an e-SIM package for iPhone. Unfortunately, Google Fi doesn't currently support 5G on the iPhone. From its FAQ page: