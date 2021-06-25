Google Fi's free VPN service is rolling out to iPhone users now

Those who use Google Fi as their cellular provider on an iPhone can now take advantage of the built-in, free VPN offering. Or at least, they will be able to once the rollout finishes.

Starting today, we're expanding our built-in VPN to iPhone®. 🔐



With the Fi VPN, you get a private online connection and more protection from hackers included on all plans. Learn more → https://t.co/TABM9FSYFB pic.twitter.com/WVfTlcpTRO — Google Fi (@googlefi) June 24, 2021

That rollout is underway right now but it could take a while for everyone to be brought on board. Once they are, Google Fi will hide their IP address from prying eyes. So long as you're in one of the supported countries, of course. Those countries make up a fairly long list though.

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US, US Minor Outlying Islands, and Virgin Islands

Anyone on Google Fi who wants to take the new VPN for a spin should make sure they're using the latest version of the Google Fi app and tapping the Account and finding the Phone Settings section. A new Privacy & security area will allow you to disable and enable the new Protect your online activity setting.

You can find tons more information about the new built-in VPN functionality on the Google Fi website.

