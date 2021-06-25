Google Fi's free VPN service is rolling out to iPhone users now

What you need to know
- People using Google Fi on an iPhone can use the built-in VPN starting now.
- Google says the feature is rolling out, but it might take a while for everyone to gain access.
Those who use Google Fi as their cellular provider on an iPhone can now take advantage of the built-in, free VPN offering. Or at least, they will be able to once the rollout finishes.
That rollout is underway right now but it could take a while for everyone to be brought on board. Once they are, Google Fi will hide their IP address from prying eyes. So long as you're in one of the supported countries, of course. Those countries make up a fairly long list though.
Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, US, US Minor Outlying Islands, and Virgin Islands
Anyone on Google Fi who wants to take the new VPN for a spin should make sure they're using the latest version of the Google Fi app and tapping the Account and finding the Phone Settings section. A new Privacy & security area will allow you to disable and enable the new Protect your online activity setting.
You can find tons more information about the new built-in VPN functionality on the Google Fi website.
Need to grab a new iPhone before trying Google Fi? These are the best iPhone deals to go with your fancy new VPN!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 15 brings users a handy new beta feature for iCloud backups
A new feature spotted in iOS 15 will automatically detect if an iCloud backup was made on a beta version of iOS 15 before updating your iPhone accordingly during setup.
Check out a bustling Apple Tower Theatre on its opening day
Yesterday saw Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles open its doors for the first time – and people were just as excited as you might have expected them to be!
Apple announces new Time to Walk episodes for Fitness+
Apple has today announced new Time to Walk episodes for Apple fitness plus featuring Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga.
These HomeKit accessories won't upset your landlord
Just because you rent your home, doesn't mean it has to be dumb! You can still deck out your humble abode with these HomeKit accessories.