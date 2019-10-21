Sometimes bugs happen. And sometimes those bugs give millions of iPhone owners the chance to upload original quality images to Google Photos for free. But bugs don't usually live forever and Google has confirmed that it's working to squash this one.

One Redditor noticed last week that the iPhone camera app's use of HEIC files meant that the Google Photos app thought they were already compressed. As a result they were uploaded and classed as a free "High Quality" image. But they were actually the "Original" quality that people would normally need to pay for.