Siri Shortcuts has continued to grow and find its way into many more apps since Apple originally launched the feature in iOS 12. It's a great feature that allows you to quickly add a command to Siri for popular things you do in an app, like order your favorite coffee or check the status of your flight.

Today, Google has brought Siri Shortcuts to one of its own apps on iOS. Reported by MacRumors, the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad now supports Siri Shortcuts, but only for one command.

Using Siri Shortcuts, users of the Gmail app on iOS can now create a shortcut that will allow them to use Siri to send an email. Once you've added the shortcut, you can simply say "Hey Siri, send an email" and the Gmail app will launch to the compose view so you can get to writing your email quickly.

Sending an email is currently the only Siri Shortcut available in the Gmail app for iOS. If you'd like to enable it, you can do so through the Settings section of the Gmail app or in the Siri Shortcuts app.

