Google One has been the iCloud of the Android community for a while now, and now Google is bringing some of those features to iPhone owners as well.

In a blog post on its website, Google has announced that it is bringing phone backup and storage management to iOS.

To bring this peace of mind to more people, we're making some Google One features—phone backup and a new storage manager tool—free for Google users wherever Google One is available. You can back up your devices and clean up your files across Google Photos, Google Drive, and Gmail—all in the new Google One app for Android and iOS.

The automatic backup app will allow iOS customers to back up your photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events. Keep in mind that Google's app is limited to that and does not replace iCloud backups.

Automatic phone backup will be available on Android phones, even if you don't have a Google One membership. And if you have an iPhone, we're introducing a new iOS app that lets you store photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events with Google. Start backing up your phone with the Google One app, and save the stuff you care about using the free 15 GB of storage that comes with your Google Account. If you break, lose, or upgrade your phone, you can rest easy knowing that your data is safe in the cloud.

In addition, Google is rolling out a new storage manager feature within the Google One app that will allow iOS customers to understand how the storage on the device is being used and how to free up space. Apple offers similar functionality within the Settings app on iOS as well.

But peace of mind is about more than just safekeeping your information—it's just as important to be able to easily manage and clean up your files across Drive, Gmail, and Photos. That's why we're also adding a new storage manager in the Google One app and on the web, which gives you an easy way to see how you're using your storage, and free up space. You can keep the files you want, get rid of the ones you no longer need, and make room for more—all in one place.

The new app and update to the Google One app will be available for Android users in "the coming days" and on iOS "soon."