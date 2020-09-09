Google Maps on Apple Watch with iPhoneSource: iMore

  • Google has launched Google Maps on Apple Watch.
  • You can access shortcuts like Home and Work.
  • Users can also set their travel mode to walking, driving, and transit.

In a software update on Wednesday, Google has added back support for Google Maps on the Apple Watch. Version 5.52 of the Google Maps app on iOS now adds support for getting turn-by-turn directions directly on your watch.

In addition to driving directions, users can also get walking and transit directions. You will also be able to access shortcut destinations like home and work.

Google does note that you can't begin navigation to custom destinations from the watch and will need to begin navigation from your iPhone.

Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you've saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you've designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.

Google had announced that it would be re-gaining its Apple Watch app back in August. Along with that the company also rolled out support for Apple's CarPlay Dashboard.

