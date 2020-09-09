What you need to know
- Google has launched Google Maps on Apple Watch.
- You can access shortcuts like Home and Work.
- Users can also set their travel mode to walking, driving, and transit.
In a software update on Wednesday, Google has added back support for Google Maps on the Apple Watch. Version 5.52 of the Google Maps app on iOS now adds support for getting turn-by-turn directions directly on your watch.
In addition to driving directions, users can also get walking and transit directions. You will also be able to access shortcut destinations like home and work.
Google does note that you can't begin navigation to custom destinations from the watch and will need to begin navigation from your iPhone.
Quickly get estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions to destinations you've saved, like Home or Work, and other shortcuts you've designated in the app. For all other destinations, you can start navigating from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.
Google had announced that it would be re-gaining its Apple Watch app back in August. Along with that the company also rolled out support for Apple's CarPlay Dashboard.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mint Mobile rolls out an unlimited plan for only $30 per month
Mint Mobile has rolled out a new unlimited plan that costs just $30 per month. It gives you unlimited callling and texting, along with 35GB of high-speed data.
Apple's Safari Technology Preview 113 Update Is Now Available For Download
Apple has released its latest Safari Technology Preview with bug fixes galore. Go download it now.
Six years ago Apple and U2 upset people by giving them something for free
Six years ago today we were all watching Tim Cook and Bono awkwardly touch fingers on stage. And we still don't know why.
These bands will complement your Rose Gold Fitbit Versa
The Rose Gold Fitbit Versa is a great color, but it's not always easy to find a band that goes with it.