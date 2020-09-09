In a software update on Wednesday, Google has added back support for Google Maps on the Apple Watch. Version 5.52 of the Google Maps app on iOS now adds support for getting turn-by-turn directions directly on your watch.

In addition to driving directions, users can also get walking and transit directions. You will also be able to access shortcut destinations like home and work.

Google does note that you can't begin navigation to custom destinations from the watch and will need to begin navigation from your iPhone.