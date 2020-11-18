Google wants you to help it pick the next Chrome for Mac icon

What you need to know
- Google released a new version of Chrome for macOS Big Sur yesterday, before pulling it.
- The update will land today, complete with a new icon.
- Google is already considering further icon changes and it wants your input.
Google briefly released and then pulled a new Chrome update yesterday, designed to work natively on M1-powred Macs. But alongside that we also saw a new icon, specifically designed to look right at home on macOS Big Sur. But it seems Google isn't set on that icon just yet – and your input is required.
Taking to Twitter yesterday, Google Chrome designer @elvin_not_11 shared three example icons that Google continues to work on, asking for user input at the same time.
So which is it? It would have to be "C" for me, but I honestly like them all. Judging by the responses it doesn't look like there's much love for the first option, likely thanks to its Very Flat Look.
Really, it's up for a matter of debate as to whether it really matters which icon Chrome uses. I'd be more interested in a Chrome that won't destroy my Mac's RAM and battery life, to be honest. But I'll take a macOS Big Sur icon, for now , I suppose.
Which icon is your favorite and why? Sound out in the comments, and don't forget to reply to that Twitter thread, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging
Apple has updated the product page for its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger to confirm the device won't charge your iPhone at 15W. Instead, it will support a maximum of 14W, but only with a very expensive adapter.
Moment's RTRO app gains a gorgeous 'Instant Film' photo feature
The updated RTRO app now lets people create gorgeous "Instant Film" photos on top of the already great video work it does.
Swim with your iPhone 12 without a worry about that warranty
You don't want to take any chance of compromising your iPhone 12's warranty. Since water damage is not covered by the warranty, provide extra water protection with a waterproof case and indulge in all the underwater photography you like.