Google wants you to help it pick the next Chrome for Mac icon

Google briefly released and then pulled a new Chrome update yesterday, designed to work natively on M1-powred Macs. But alongside that we also saw a new icon, specifically designed to look right at home on macOS Big Sur. But it seems Google isn't set on that icon just yet – and your input is required.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Google Chrome designer @elvin_not_11 shared three example icons that Google continues to work on, asking for user input at the same time.

As many of you noticed, we introduced a new Chrome icon for macOS Big Sur today ✨ The team has also been exploring some further macOS-aligned options (some examples here), and we’re interested in hearing what you think about them 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dUS70OZdCr — Elvin 🏳️‍🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 17, 2020

So which is it? It would have to be "C" for me, but I honestly like them all. Judging by the responses it doesn't look like there's much love for the first option, likely thanks to its Very Flat Look.

Really, it's up for a matter of debate as to whether it really matters which icon Chrome uses. I'd be more interested in a Chrome that won't destroy my Mac's RAM and battery life, to be honest. But I'll take a macOS Big Sur icon, for now , I suppose.

Which icon is your favorite and why? Sound out in the comments, and don't forget to reply to that Twitter thread, too.