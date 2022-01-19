What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in September.
- Rumors have iPhone 14 Pro coming with a new hole-punch camera design and no notch.
- A new concept imagines what iPhone 14 Pro could look like and what features it might offer.
If all the rumors turn out to be true we can expect the iPhone 14 lineup to be a pretty sweet update, especially if you're shopping for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Those devices are thought to be ditching the notch in favor of a new hole-punch design and it sounds awesome. And as this new concept video shows, it looks awesome as well.
This relatively short concept shows us what an iPhone 14 Pro could look like as well as a glimpse at what the creator imagines to be iOS 16. There are some features that we are unlikely to see here as well — no matter how much we'd like them to exist. Reverse wireless charging, I'm looking at you here.
That said, take a look at this concept video and prepare to be jazzed for September.
On the subject of iOS 16, the concept imagines a redesigned status bar that makes use of the extra space afforded by removing the notch. That's something I've spoken about before and I really hope someone at Apple is listening.
If all goes according to previous release cadences we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 14 lineup in or around September which means we still have a long, long time to wait. We can expect a ton more leaks and concepts before then, however. It's all part of the fun!
Whatever Apple announces in September we can be sure that it will include the best iPhone the company has ever made. And that right there is always an exciting time.
This genius idea could eliminate telephone call anxiety for good
Some of us are made anxious whenever our phone rings because we don't know what the caller might want. But there might be a fix that would enable callers to tell you what they want before you even answer.
Review: Keychron Q2 is a compact but fully customizable keyboard experience
In the market for a compact, 65% layout premium mechanical keyboard for your Mac? Then you should consider Keychron's latest entry: the Q2.
Apple TV+ nominated for a handful of visual effects awards
Apple TV+ has been nominated for a number of awards for the quality of the visual effects in some of its highest-profile shows and movies.
These versatile bands make sense for Fitbit Sense
Dress your Fitbit Sense up or down with these versatile bands. With options for every taste and need, you'll be sure to find one that feels just right.