If all the rumors turn out to be true we can expect the iPhone 14 lineup to be a pretty sweet update, especially if you're shopping for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Those devices are thought to be ditching the notch in favor of a new hole-punch design and it sounds awesome. And as this new concept video shows, it looks awesome as well.

This relatively short concept shows us what an iPhone 14 Pro could look like as well as a glimpse at what the creator imagines to be iOS 16. There are some features that we are unlikely to see here as well — no matter how much we'd like them to exist. Reverse wireless charging, I'm looking at you here.

That said, take a look at this concept video and prepare to be jazzed for September.