What you need to know
- This new USB-C charger looks like a Macintosh and that's all you need to know.
- The charger is capable of powering devices at up to 35W.
- Prices start at just $25 for one.
Have you ever wished that you could have a little USB-C charger that looked like an Apple Macintosh and also had a display that indicated whether your device was charging or not? You have? Oh well, you're in luck!
The Shargeek Retro 35GaN Charger is exactly what you've been looking for. It's a small USB-C charger that is good for 35w of power output and is super, super cute. It comes with a display that can change color to indicate whether your device is charging, not charging, fast charging, and more. And it even comes with some handy stickers that turn that display into the infamous Macintosh face.
As Stephen Hackett says, just look at it!
There is no doubt at all that this is the cutest little USB-C charger you're likely to come across and at $25 for a 35w Fast charger, you can't go wrong. You can even get a little discount when you buy more than one, too. You'll need to do that via Indiegogo, unfortunately, but unsurprisingly the project is already more than unfunded. To the tune of 6525% at the time of writing, to be specific.
This little charger deserves pride of place on a desk somewhere, to be sure. But even if you're going to put it on the floor and out of reach, at least you'll know it's there. Smiling up at you, eager to please. It might be the best iPhone charger money can buy right now — and you can get four of them!
iOS gaming recap: PlayStation makes big moves into iOS, Streets of Rage 4
Besides some new games, a huge game maker discussed its plans to move into the mobile space, although it's unclear when. Here's what else you missed this week.
GRAMMY-winning music producer lauds his Mac Studio but still wants Mac Pro
GRAMMY-winning music producer Mike Dean, who has worked with the likes of Kanye, Selena Gomez, and Madonna has taken to Instagram to wax lyrical about his M1 Ultra Mac Studio while still lamenting the fact that he can't buy an Apple silicon Mac Pro.
Review: You really ought to check out Catalyst Black for iOS
Catalyst Black is an online multiplayer game that has teams compete against each other to score points and take down opponents. It has both sci-fi and fantasy elements since players can turn into large beasts to do additional damage.
Find a band that goes with your gold Apple Watch
Not just any band goes with the gold Apple Watch, so we’ve rounded up the best gold Apple Watch bands just for you.