Apple periodically runs a promotion for Apple Pay that offers exclusive savings to customers through a specific merchant. Just last week, the company launched a promotion where customers could save 50% on games at Dave & Busters.

Well, it only took another week for the latest Apple Pay promotion to get here, and its a great one for anyone who likes to attend anything from a concert to a sporting event. Between today and January 29th, anyone who uses Apple Pay to pay for a ticket using the StubHub app will get 10% off their purchase.

StubHub is a popular ticketing service that offers tickets to a ton of events worldwide, covering anything from sporting events, concerts, theater tickets, and comedy shows. Those who have tickets that will not be used can also sell their tickets through the service.

Apple alerted customers through email about the promotion. There are a few things to keep in mind with the offer. On top of using the app and paying using Apple Pay, customers must also enter the code APPLEPAY2020 during checkout to receive the promotion. The discount is also maxed out at $100 and is only available to use for one order, so make sure to buy all of your tickets on the same order.

"Use Apple Pay in the StubHub app to get 10% off your purchase. Enter code APPLEPAY2020 during checkout, through January 29. To redeem, enter code APPLEPAY2020 at checkout. Maximum discount is $100. Must check out using Apple Pay in the StubHub app by January 29, 2020. Offer valid on a single order, excluding gift cards. Offer redeemable once in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with other offers. StubHub may modify or discontinue offer without notice."

Apple also points out that customers who use their Apple Card to pay for the tickets are also eligible to earn 2% Daily Cash for their order. Start hunting for your SuperBowl tickets!

