If you are a sandwich and sub fan, Apple's newest Apple Pay promotion is made fresh for you. Apple is partnering up with popular sandwich chain Jimmy John's to give Apple Pay customers a free drink between now and March 15th.

In order to take advantage of the promotion, you have to either order ahead with the Jimmy John's app or pay for your order in-store using Apple Pay. The total of the order must also be more than $10.

"Use Apple Pay with Freaky Fast Rewards and earn a free drink on your account. Spend $10 or more in-store, in the Jimmy John's app or on jimmyjohns.com, through March 15."

The offer is only valid at participating locations, so check to make sure your drink is free before you fully check out. The promotion is going on between March 9th and March 15th, so you still have a few days to take Apple and Jimmy John's up on the offer.

"Only at participating locations. Must use Freaky Fast Rewards® to place one (1) qualifying order with a minimum subtotal of $10 paid with Apple Pay to be delivered or picked up in-store March 9 through March 15, 2020. Limit one (1) reward per day per Freaky Fast Rewards account."

If you'd like to use the app and order ahead, you can download the Jimmy John's Sandwiches app, which is made for both iPhone and iPad, from the App Store.

