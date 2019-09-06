What is a Paleo diet?

Paleolithic eating seeks to replicate the diet of Paleolithic humans before we moved to the Neolithic age when farming and agriculture began to appear. The diet is heavy on meat, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Paleo eaters avoid all dairy, grains, and legumes, in addition to sugar, processed foods, and salt. According to the Mayo clinic, a Paleo diet can result in more weight loss and improved glucose tolerance versus a normal healthy diet that includes dairy, grains, and legumes. The diet also necessarily includes drinking plenty of water and getting daily physical exercise.

A Paleo diet is very different from a Keto diet both in its requirements and its effect on the body. In a ketogenic plan, you will remove almost all carbohydrates from your diet. Afterward, your body will enter a state of ketosis, in which fat is metabolized in the liver. A Keto dieter could not follow a Paleo plan because a Paleo diet allows more vegetables and fruit, and it would be difficult to remain in a state of ketosis.

There may be some logical flaws in the foundational theory of eating like Paleolithic humans. However, there are definite benefits to the diet and no nutritional danger, though the Mayo Clinic notes more long-term study is needed.

What's in a Paleo meal kit?