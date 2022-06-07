Feral Interactive has today announced that Grid Legends is coming to macOS and Apple silicon later this year.

The company stated in a press release:

Following yesterday's tease at Apple's WWDC keynote, Feral Interactive are pleased to confirm that GRID™ Legends is coming to macOS later this year as a native Apple Silicon title, exclusively on the Mac App Store.

Grid Legends will include hundreds of events in the series' largest-ever Career Mode across a wide variety of motor racing disciplines. There's also Grid's Driven to Glory story mode.

Legends will be exclusive to Apple silicon, so devices like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, the MacBook Pro (2021), Mac Studio, and the new M2 MacBook Air.

You can see the full trailer below: