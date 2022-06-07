What you need to know
- Grid Legends is coming to macOS.
- It will arrive as an Apple silicon exclusive later this year.
- It will deliver a massive career mode and the series' Driven to Glory mode.
Feral Interactive has today announced that Grid Legends is coming to macOS and Apple silicon later this year.
The company stated in a press release:
Following yesterday's tease at Apple's WWDC keynote, Feral Interactive are pleased to confirm that GRID™ Legends is coming to macOS later this year as a native Apple Silicon title, exclusively on the Mac App Store.
Grid Legends will include hundreds of events in the series' largest-ever Career Mode across a wide variety of motor racing disciplines. There's also Grid's Driven to Glory story mode.
Legends will be exclusive to Apple silicon, so devices like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, the MacBook Pro (2021), Mac Studio, and the new M2 MacBook Air.
You can see the full trailer below:
Apple announced some big updates for gaming on the Mac at WWDC 2022, unlocking triple-A titles like Grid Legends using Metal 3 and Apple's new MetalFX Upscaling. From Apple:
MetalFX Upscaling enables developers to quickly render complex scenes by using less compute-intensive frames, and then apply resolution scaling and temporal anti-aliasing. The result is accelerated performance that provides gamers with a more responsive feel and graphics that look stunning. Game developers also benefit from a new Fast Resource Loading API that minimizes wait time by providing a more direct path from storage to the GPU, so games can easily access high-quality textures and geometry needed to create expansive worlds for realistic and immersive gameplay.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
