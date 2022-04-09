Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference has been announced for the second week in June. For the third year running the conference will be an online event, with a very small in-person element for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Here are all the details about Apple's famed annual developer conference.

When is WWDC?

WWDC will run from June 6 through 10. Its customary keynote and State of the Union events will be held on June 6, with a program of information sessions and more throughout the week. There's no time for the keynote yet, but Apple's events tend to kick off at 10 am PT.

Is WWDC online or in person?

Apple's WWDC 2022 event will be almost exclusively online. Apple says the event will be held in an "online format... Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events." However, Apple is hosting a "special day" for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6, which will include screenings of the keynote videos. This has limited spaces and applications to attend will be made through the Apple Developer site in the near future.

What software will Apple announce at WWDC?