Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference has been announced for the second week in June. For the third year running the conference will be an online event, with a very small in-person element for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Here are all the details about Apple's famed annual developer conference.
When is WWDC?
WWDC will run from June 6 through 10. Its customary keynote and State of the Union events will be held on June 6, with a program of information sessions and more throughout the week. There's no time for the keynote yet, but Apple's events tend to kick off at 10 am PT.
Is WWDC online or in person?
Apple's WWDC 2022 event will be almost exclusively online. Apple says the event will be held in an "online format... Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events." However, Apple is hosting a "special day" for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6, which will include screenings of the keynote videos. This has limited spaces and applications to attend will be made through the Apple Developer site in the near future.
What software will Apple announce at WWDC?
As always, Apple will unveil the next versions of all of its main software platforms. The company has confirmed it will showcase iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. These will likely be simple plus one updates, so iOS 16, iPadOS 16, etc...
Will Apple unveil any hardware at WWDC?
Apple has not announced hardware at WWDC since the Mac Pro debuted in 2019. It may well be that the all-online format is not conducive to getting the press hands-on with devices (for obvious reasons), however, Apple has held a number of successful online events for products including the iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE in March.
Apple reportedly has a new iMac Pro and a new Mac Pro in the works, both expected to get a full refresh with Apple silicon at the core. If that's the case, WWDC could be the perfect backdrop to announce either or both of those products.
Reports also indicate that Apple has a 27-inch mini-LED display in the works, however, it is unclear whether this is a standalone display that could complement the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display, or if this is the aforementioned iMac.
Other reported potential products include a new MacBook Air.
How to watch WWDC 2022
WWDC 2022's keynote will be broadcast over on the Apple events page on June 6:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
